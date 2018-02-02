WrestlingInc.com

Vince McMahon On Andre The Giant, The Bella Twins - Maid Of Honor Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | February 02, 2018

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week's season finale with Nikki Bella teasing Brie Bella about not being her maid of honor.

- WWE stock was down 2.60% today, closing at $34.52 per share. Today's high was $35.66 and the low was $34.45. The stock set new closing highs on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant when responding to HBO's trailer for their Andre documentary that premieres April 10th:

