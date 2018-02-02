Lita Gets Emotional Backstage (Video), WWE Releasing New DVD On Shane McMahon, The Miz - Asuka Video

- Above is video of Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Lita in Philadelphia on Sunday before the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. Lita gets emotional when talking about Luna Vachon, Chyna and other late wrestlers who weren't here to see what they paved the way for.

- WWE will be releasing a new "Shane McMahon's Craziest Matches" DVD on June 12th of this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set will feature a compilation of the SmackDown Commissioner's greatest moments, high-risk moves and leaps of faith. Below is the official synopsis:

"Shane McMahon is known as a huge risk-taker, who provides "OMG" moments on a regular basis. This compilation features all of his greatest & craziest matches, spanning his entire time in WWE. Featuring battles with Undertaker, Big Show, Randy Orton, Mankind, Kane, & more."

- Below is new backstage video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as they prepare to face Finn Balor and Sasha Banks in Week 7 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The video features the two backstage with representatives and pets from the Rescue Dogs Rock charity, the group that they will be fighting to earn $100,000 for.