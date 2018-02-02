Tyson Kidd Responds To Twitter User Saying Samoa Joe's Injuries Are 'Karma' For Injuring Him

In June of 2015, Tyson Kidd was accidentally injured during a dark match against Samoa Joe, who had just signed on with WWE at the time. Kidd sustained a severe neck injury after taking a Muscle Buster from Joe that would not only end his WWE in-ring career, but was considered life-threatening. According to Kidd, only five percent of people survive the injury, with those that survived likely to be paralyzed. Kidd would undergo successful neck surgery.

5% of people survive this injury. 16 staples, 4 screws and a rod later and luckily I survived to tell my story. pic.twitter.com/hXpXpA0aAF — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 7, 2015

Earlier today on Twitter, an individual responded to Kidd saying he was happy when Samoa Joe gets hurt because it's "karma" for what happened to Kidd in 2015. Kidd responded that he had "zero animosity" with Joe and that when he first got back to WWE, the two had a heart to heart talk.

"Turn your wounds into wisdom ... and motivation." -TJ pic.twitter.com/2VB0M0NiMf — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 2, 2018

Forward is forward, no matter what the pace. Took me a long time to feel right again ?? ?? https://t.co/vFc8vutYQf — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 2, 2018

Every time Samoa Joe gets hurt I feel happy. He f----- up your career and Karma will keep biting his giant ass. — Geoffrey Holland (@gbayemporium) February 2, 2018

Come on now — Ryan H. (@ryanh2489) February 2, 2018

I have zero animosity with Samoa Joe. I found him my first day back at WWE after my injury and we had a very good heart to heart. I wish him nothing but the best https://t.co/LpVSnGeoYQ — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 2, 2018

Lately, Samoa Joe has dealt with injuries, first in August a knee injury caused him to miss about two months of in-ring action. Now, he's currently on the shelf again, after suffering a foot injury in a match against Rhyno in early January. Joe called the injury a "week to week thing" and is expected to be out until at least mid-March. Last Saturday, Joe was on the pre-show panel for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

In the video below, you can see in the move that caused Kidd's injury in 2015.