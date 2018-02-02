Shinsuke Nakamura On Picking AJ Styles Over Brock Lesnar, Feeling At Home In WWE Now, Rumble Win

Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with ESPN earlier this week following his big win at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

The Rumble match win and fans supporting him during the match:

"I believe this is the biggest thing to happen in my career so far. That's until WrestleMania this year which will be the biggest thing in my life."

"I really felt the people behind me. You had (John) Cena, Roman, Randy (Orton), the biggest stars in the WWE and I feel like I'm a new guy, but the WWE Universe really supported me."

His WWE NXT run and feeling like he's at home now:

"When I came to NXT, I didn't need to adjust. NXT fans are hardcore wrestling fans. I just had to wrestle and they reacted but when I got called up to SmackDown it was different. There's just a difference in the live events. So last year I had to make an adjustment from NXT to SmackDown like others have done from NXT to Raw. It takes time to adjust but today I finally feel like I'm there. I feel at home. It's hard to choose the words even if I was speaking Japanese. It's hard to find the words."

Facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34:

"One of the reasons to come to the WWE was to wrestle at WrestleMania, but to main-event WrestleMania? Wow! I live for this. I have experience wrestling Brock (Lesnar) and AJ, but I really think the people and the audience around the world want to see AJ and me. That's the match everyone wants to see."

Source: ESPN