Backstage Update On Status Of WWE 205 Live Events, AJ Styles At Super Bowl 52 Party (Video), WWE MMC

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Week 3 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, which featured Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeating Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch. Cathy also looks at other Week 3 related happenings, including Mandy Rose replacing Alicia Fox as Goldust's partner.

- We noted before how WWE was thinking about holding more WWE 205 Live non-televised live events in the month of February but the shows would likely depend on the success of the first 205 Live shows, which took place on January 20th and January 21st. It looks like those shows did not perform as WWE officials had hoped as there are no plans to hold more shows this month. PWInsider adds that there are still plans to hold more cruiserweight live events down the line, perhaps once they build the brand up some with new storylines and new Superstars.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles was at the EA Sports Super Bowl 52 party in Minneapolis on Thursday. No word yet on if he will be attending Sunday's big game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles but WWE Superstars often attend the Super Bowl as VIP guests or guests of NFL players. The WWE Champion briefly appears in this "A Minute with The Stars of Super Bowl Week" video from Barstool Sports: