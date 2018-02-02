Kassius Ohno Wins WWE NXT Dark Match, Charlotte Flair - Paul Heyman Photo, Lana & Natalya's Parents

- Above is a Total Divas deleted scene from this week's season 7 finale with Natalya finding her parents, mom Ellie Hart and dad Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, hanging out with Lana by the pool. Natalya and Lana had issues over Lana training with Tyson Kidd.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta saw Kassius Ohno defeat John Skyler. The match was described as a quick squash with Ohno winning with the KO.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted this photo of she and Paul Heyman having a talk at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Heyman re-tweeted the photo, which has had Flair's fans calling her The Paul Heyman Girl.