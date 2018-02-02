The Undisputed Era In WWE NXT Dark Segment, Natalya Tries For World Record (Video), WWE 24 Video

- Above are highlights from the new WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33, set to "Set It on Fire" by Saints of Valory. The special is currently available for viewing on the WWE Network.

- There was a second dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, featuring Adam Cole going over Cezar Bononi in a singles match. Cole opened the match with the mic and introduced Cezar as the 2017 NXT Future Star of the Year, then tried to recruit him into The Undisputed Era. Cole attacked Bononi while he was looking an Undisputed Era t-shirt over. Cezar turned it around and attacked while Cole was gloating but the numbers game eventually caught up thanks to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, and Cole hit a Shining Wizard to the back of the head for the pin.

- We noted earlier how Lana tried to break a pencil bag Guinness World Record while doing Total Divas media with Natalya in New York City earlier this week. Natalya also tried to break a slime stretch Guinness World Record but had no luck, as seen in the video below.