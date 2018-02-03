WWE Live Event Results From Salina (2/2): Handicap Match Main Event, Braun Strowman Destroys, More

Thanks to Alex Chang for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Salina, Kansas:

Some of these results are out of order. Great show, says our whole family. Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins were the most popular, the top heels would've been The Bar, Elias and Bo Dallas. The Bar did receive some positive reactions at times.

* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas. Sick match, great way to open the show.

* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater.

* Braun Strowman destroyed Heath Slater. They tried some comedy here and Braun was really over.

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews. Gallows and Anderson looked great, got the win with a strong looking Magic Killer.

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. They tried more storytelling than you'd see on TV or PPV and it felt like they wanted to do more but this wasn't bad.

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins. Goldust looks as good as ever, really impressive.

* Asuka and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka got the submission win over Bliss.

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match. Elias receives some heat with his pre-match song but it was so good that he got over despite the heat attempt. Rollins was also over here and Reigns seemed to ride on that, at other times it was very mixed for Reigns.