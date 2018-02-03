Sound Off: Who Should Be Ronda Rousey's Opponent At WrestleMania 34?

At last Sunday's Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made her debut with the WWE and capped off her appearance with the yearly tradition of pointing at the WrestleMania sign that hung above the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. Rousey is expected to have a high profile match at WWE's biggest show of the year, rumors are swirling, but as of yet nothing is official.

So, today's question: Who would you like to see Ronda Rousey face at WrestleMania 34?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top picks and quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

