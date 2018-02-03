ROH Announces Streaming Service, Festival Of Honor, Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Throwback Video

- Above is a throwback to 2008's Driven when Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) and Jimmy Jacobs took on Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) and El Generico (rumored to be Sami Zayn). Black and Jacobs went in as the ROH World Tag Team Champions, but after a brainbuster by El Generico, Owens and Generico won the titles via pinfall.

- Along with Supercard of Honor XII, ROH will be holding a Festival of Honor on April 7 in New Orleans. The festival will take place first and will feature two semi-final matches in the Women of Honor Championship tournament to determine the division's first champion. The event will also have a number of meet and greets, not yet announced. As noted, Cody will face Kenny Omega at Supercard of Honor XVII.

- Ring of Honor announced their new streaming service, Honor Club, which fans will be able to stream not only PPVs, but ROH's live events too. If fans sign-up at the monthly rate ($9.99), they will get live PPVs 50% off, but if they sign up for the year under their VIP Membership ($119.99), all ROH PPVs will be free. Previously, ROH had a Ringside Membership for fans to get early access to tickets, that will now be rolled into this service. Fans will also have access to ROH's video library and receive discounts in the ROH Pro Shop. An official start date for Honor Club has not yet been announced.