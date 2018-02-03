Conor McGregor Wants Floyd Mayweather In The Cage, UFC PPV In Brazil, UFC On FOX 27 Medical Report

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is applying pressure to talk of Floyd Mayweather making his debut inside the Octagon. After Mayweather posted two separate videos on his Twitter account showing the former boxing world champion stepping inside a cage, McGregor told reporters he should "come into" my arena.

"I went into his game, he should come into mine," McGregor said while in New York City accepting an award for his charity work.

When asked what would happen if Mayweather did step inside the Octagon, "Notorious" was as brash as he always is.

"I'd do as I please against him, but if he does do it – I know he's flirting with it – I would have respect for him," McGregor said. "I think he it would get his earned respect then if he was to step in."

- There was a report that the UFC could be trying to put female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes together for a June pay-per-view event in Brazil. However, according to a report by Combate, the promotion is now scheduled to head to the country again in May.

UFC Fight Night 125 goes down from Brazil Saturday, so official news of UFC 224 taking place May 12 from Rio de Janeiro could be announced this weekend. Either the Jeunesse Arena or Maracanazinho Gymnasium could serve as the host venue.

Jose Aldo, a former UFC featherweight champion, fell to Max Holloway for the title last year in the last trip to Rio for the UFC. Aldo has been featured in the main event of four UFC shows in Rio.

- The North Carolina Boxing Authority has released its medical report from the recent UFC on FOX 27 event. The card featured Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza stopping Derek Brunson in the first round from Charlotte and the Spectrum Center.

Justine Kish, Vinc Pichel and Austin Arnett were all suspended indefinitely by the commission and will need clearance to retun to action. A total of 12 fighters received extended suspensions, including Randa Markos.

All of the medical suspensions can be found below:

* Justine Kish: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical clearance for nasal fracture (x-ray), right knee, and left shoulder

* Vinc Pichel: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical ophthalmology clearance on right eye injury

* Austin Arnett: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical clearance for nasal trauma (x-ray for possible fracture); minimum suspension of 30 days due to TKO loss

* Randa Markos: Suspended 180 days maximum for left knee pain (recommends MRI)

* Derek Brunson: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

* Dennis Bermudez: Suspended 30 days due to right foot

* Jordan Rinaldi: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

* Drew Dober: Suspended 30 days due to left eyebrow

* Frank Camacho: Suspended 30 days

* Bobby Green: Suspended 30 days due to right knee pain

* Erik Koch: Suspended 30 days due to left eye laceration

* Mirsad Bektic: Suspended 30 days due to left leg pain

* Godofredo Pepey: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

* Mara Romero Borella: Suspended 30 days due to left elbow pain

* Niko Price: Suspended 30 days due to laceration on right brow