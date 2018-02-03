Triple H Tweets Ricochet Photo, Lana On Her Top WWE Moment, Ric Flair Wing Bowl Behind The Scenes

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returned to the Wing Bowl in Philadelphia yesterday. He popped out of a giant Lombardi trophy and was sporting a custom Wing Bowl 26 jersey with "Nature Boy" written on the back. Flair picked the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl this Sunday. Above is behind the scenes footage of Flair's appearance.

- Along with Natalya, Lana made an appearance on Cheddar to talk Total Divas, Ronda Rousey, and the Women's Royal Rumble. About the Rumble, Lana said it was the highlight of her WWE career thus far.

"My favorite moment in WWE was definitely that moment," Lana said. "This week of being in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, we thought - at times - that would never happen and seemed impossible. To be able to achieve something that we thought was impossible really shows the sky is the limit."

- As noted, WWE announced the signing of Richocet in mid-January and will be starting him out in NXT. For the past two days there have been NXT tapings in Atalanta, Georgia and Triple H tweeted out a photo of Ricochet appearing at them. Triple wrote, "I'll just leave this here. Feel free to discuss." It should be noted he was referred to as Ricochet at the tapings.