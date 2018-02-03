No Way Jose Talks Why He Was Off Of NXT Television

No Way Jose spoke with WWE on being away from NXT TV and wanting to show the fans his full capabilities. Here are some of the highlights:

Being away from NXT TV:

"I've been away for a little bit. I had to go handle some things, face a little adversity and grow from it. Now I'm back, and the most important thing is what I do from here. Like many people, I began to focus on the past because I wasn't 100 percent satisfied with the present. The more I progressed, the more I seemed to take a step back, and I knew this was a pattern that couldn't continue. Somewhere in there, I lost a part of me, and I knew I had to get it back."

Proving himself to the NXT Universe:

"NXT is growing, new people are coming in day after day and seem to be shaking things up. What I want to do is figure out what all the fuss is about. I want to see what these new up-and-comers are all about. People like uber-popular Adam Cole, people like the ultra-unique Velveteen Dream and even people like Aleister Black. I have seen what they can do, but I know it's time to show everyone what I am capable of."

Changing up his in-ring style:

"Well, before my last match with Cezar [Bononi], there was a man named Lars [Sullivan], a huge, powerful, anomaly of a man. And what he did was show me that I needed to tone back on what brought me to the dance, which is the dance. I need to tone back on the hip swivels, and I need to turn up the intensity in the ring."

No Way Jose also discussed what's to come for his future. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.