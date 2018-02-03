WrestlingInc.com

Names Coming To Next WWE Tryout, Alicia Fox Comments On Injury, The Shield Vs. Wyatts Full Match

By Joshua Gagnon | February 03, 2018

- Above is the full match between The Shield and The Wyatt Family at Elimination Chamber in 2014. Near the end of the match, Reigns would spear Luke Harper and Bray would take advantage of the slight distraction to hit Sister Abigail and get the victory for his team.

- According to PWInsider, WWE will be holding more tryouts this week, beginning on February 8. Some of the names headed to the tryout are: Matt Van Buren (former UFC/Bellator fighter), Alexia Nicole (Canadian indie wrestler), Evan Cloyd (known as Jarek 1:20 in EVOLVE), and Austin Theory (popular wrestler in EVOLVE). Cloyd also sent in a submission tape for Tough Enough back in 2015.

- As noted, Alicia Fox was unable to wrestle in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match due to a broken tailbone. She has also been taken out of the Mixed Match Challenge with Goldust now teaming up with Mandy Rose. Fox's injury was sustained during the rehearsals for the Rumble match last weekend. Yesterday on Instagram, Fox confirmed the injury saying, "Ok it's true I broke my ass" and thanked everyone for their support.

