Ryback Thinks WWE RAW Star Is One Of The Best Natural Wrestlers Of All Time

The Miz recently won back his Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW, marking his eighth title reign which is just one shy of Chris Jericho's record of nine. On a recent episode of the Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback had a ton of praise for The A-Lister.

The Miz is currently one of the top heels in the WWE and is poised for a big 2018. His in-ring ability has reached the same level of his top-notch mic skills and he has proved that he is a superstar that can be depended on. Ryback went as far as to say The Miz is one of the best of all time because of all the things he does well.

"I am personally very happy for Miz. I am going to go out and make a very bold statement. I think for knowing Miz, I believe he is one of the best natural wrestlers of all time," Ryback said. "By that I mean that he has never done any performance enhancing drugs. I did them in my early 20's. I haven't done them in forever, but I think Miz is not the best at anything if that makes sense, but he is really consistent. He is great on the mic, but I wouldn't even say he is the best on the microphone, but he is great at doing him."

See Also The Miz Wants To Main Event WrestleMania As The Intercontinental Champion

The WWE tabbed The Miz as the star of the next installment of The Marine. He continues to rise within the company, as he and his wife Maryse will be starring in an upcoming reality TV series, "Miz & Mrs." Ryback said The Miz's consistency helped him to reach the status he's at now. He respects The Miz for enduring the rough times in his career and is happy that he's now being rewarded.

"The best word to describe Miz is consistent. You know what you are going to get from The Miz. He has been doing it for a long time and I see that fans are finally appreciating him. He has always been great at people hating him, but now they are starting to like him," Ryback said. "He has done really good for a long time. He has had some rough patches, but this is one of the things that I got into it with Triple H about; you can't book me too bad, for too long because of the way that I look because it hurts. Miz isn't a big guy, or a small guy, he is an in-between guy. He can get away with being booked bad for a while, but he has always been consistent. I admire that he is getting a reality TV show with him and his wife."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.