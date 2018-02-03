WWE Looks At 5 Ronda Rousey Dream Matches, Big Show Working On His Return (Video), WrestleMania 33

- Above are highlights of The Undertaker, Sasha Banks, Goldberg and others at WrestleMania 33. The music in the video is "The Bravest" by Sir Rosevelt.

- WWE looked at their five dream matches for the newly signed Ronda Rousey. Among the group are: Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, Charlotte, and Asuka. Rousey is reportedly expected to be involved in a mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. The Rock has been one of the potential tag partners for Rousey.

See Also Big Show On If WrestleMania Match Against Shaq Is Still In The Works

- On Instagram, Big Show posted a video of him hitting the weights as he works toward his "#GiantReturn" back to WWE. As noted in late September, Big Show underwent hip surgery and spoke to WWE at the time about his future.

"At this stage in my career, it's about going forward and getting a better quality of life for myself, making sure that I can still function and am not in a lot of pain, and rolling forward and seeing what the next opportunity is for me," Big Show said. "WWE will always be home for me and I'll always be around as much as I can."