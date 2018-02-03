Titus O'Neil On If Apollo Crews Has What It Takes To Become WWE Champion

Titus O'Neil appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about if Apollo Crews could become WWE Champion and about creating opportunities whenever possible in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

If Apollo Crews has the talent to become WWE Champion or be in the main event scene:

"Absolutely. I think Apollo has everything. Athletically, I think he's one of the most athletic guys on the roster, but as he knows, athleticism alone is not going to take you to the top. It definitely takes charisma and character development, and I feel like that's what he's being given with this opportunity in Titus Worldwide. It's giving him a chance to open up more, not just come out, smile, look good and do cool moves."

Making moments for the fans:

"This is about storytelling and being able to get characters over. This business - for the ones who have been very successful in it - aren't always the best wrestlers or best athletes, they are the ones who can tell a story and keep the audience captivated or entertained, in some type of way. It's the beauty of what we do on a week in and week out basis, it's great to go out and have a great match, but as Kurt Angle said in his Hall of Fame speech, some of the most fun he had was pouring milk all over himself and that's one of [his] most memorable moments."

Creating opportunities in WWE with Apollo Crews:

"He's more excited about doing stuff on social media, outside of the ring, making sure we find the WWE.com people every chance we get. Having press conferences with Titus Worldwide. It's one of those things where he slowly, but surely got into that, because I'm big into that. I'm like, 'Hey, if we're not on the show, let's try to find something to do.'"

Titus O'Neil also discussed his life growing up and how he tries to help kids succeed through his charity.

