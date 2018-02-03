WrestlingInc.com

The Rock To Debut Latest Movie Trailer, Fans On Ronda Rousey's First Feud, 1998 WWE Super Bowl Ad

By Joshua Gagnon | February 03, 2018

- Above is a look back at WWE's Super Bowl ad from 1998 featuring The Rock, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The footage gives a behind the scenes look at how it was all put together.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who do you want to see Ronda Rousey fight first in WWE?" As of this writing, the top five picks are Charlotte (32 percent), Asuka (28 percent), "Other" (10 percent), Nia Jax (7 percent), and Alexa Bliss (6 percent). The other women on the list are: Ember Moon, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

WWE WrestleMania 34 Rumored Card
- Earlier today, The Rock posted a movie poster for his upcoming film, Skyscraper on his Instagram. A teaser will be shown of the movie during the Super Bowl on Sunday and Rock will then launch the full movie trailer when he appears on a live episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the Super Bowl.

