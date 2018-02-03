What Airs After Monday's WWE RAW, WWE Thanks Fans For Big Twitter Milestone, New 'SheaMemes' Video

- Above is the latest "SheaMemes" video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, apparently focusing on Eric Biscgoff. The synopsis reads like this:

"Sports entertainment's King of Controversy takes a photographic journey to set the record straight on urban legends of his notorious career."

See Also Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On The Current WWE Product

- WWE is celebrating a Twitter milestone of 10 million followers this weekend. They tweeted the following to thank fans for the support: