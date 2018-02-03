WrestlingInc.com

What Airs After Monday's WWE RAW, WWE Thanks Fans For Big Twitter Milestone, New 'SheaMemes' Video

By Marc Middleton | February 03, 2018

- Above is the latest "SheaMemes" video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, apparently focusing on Eric Biscgoff. The synopsis reads like this:

"Sports entertainment's King of Controversy takes a photographic journey to set the record straight on urban legends of his notorious career."

Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On The Current WWE Product
See Also
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On The Current WWE Product

- WWE is celebrating a Twitter milestone of 10 million followers this weekend. They tweeted the following to thank fans for the support:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top