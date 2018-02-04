WWE Main Event Recap: Bayley Vs. Sonya Deville, Cruiserweight Six-Man Tag

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bayley and Sonya Deville (with Paige & Mandy Rose) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Bayley vs. Sonya Deville

Deville takes Bayley to the mat. Deville strikes Bayley. Deville locks in a wrist lock, Bayley gets to the ropes. Bayley pins Deville with a Backslide for a two count. Bayley hits a Snapmare on Deville. Bayley rolls Deville up for a one count. Deville sends Bayley into the top turnbuckle. Deville strikes Bayley several times in the corner. Deville hits a Snapmare on Bayley. Deville runs towards Bayley, Bayley lifts Deville and drops her on the top turnbuckle. Bayley strikes Deville. Bayley hits a Back Suplex on Deville. Bayley sets Deville on the apron. Bayley hits a neck-breaker to send Deville to ringside. Bayley exits the ring. Bayley hits a running dropkick under the bottom rope to take down Deville at ringside. Deville gets back in the ring as Bayley pushes Rose. Deville kicks Bayley as she attempt to get back into the ring. Bayley rolls Deville up for the win.

Winner: Bayley

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announcing the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

A recap of Asuka defeating Sasha Banks on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Miz defeating Roman Reigns to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Jack Gallagher, Ariya Daivari and TJP make their entrances.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Kalisto vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher & Ariya Daivari

Gallagher and Dorado start the match. They lock up. Dorado locks in a headlock. Gallagher sends Dorado to the ropes. Dorado hits an arm-drag on Gallagher. Dorado hits a Hurricanruna on Gallagher. Dorado sweeps the legs of Gallagher. Dorado hits a Standing Moonsault before pinning Gallagher for a one count. Dorado dropkicks Gallagher. Gallagher exits the ring. Dorado tags Kalisto. Kalisto connects with a running kick to Gallagher. Kalisto hits a spinning arm-drag on Gallagher at ringside. Kalisto rolls Gallagher back into the ring. Gallagher tags TJP in. Kalisto hits a spin-kick on TJP. TJP briefly rolls out of the ring. Daivari tries to get involved, only to receive a spin-kick as well. TJP takes advantage of the distraction to gain control. TJP slams Kalisto's head off the top turnbuckle. Daivari is tagged in. Daivari stomps on Kalisto several times in the corner as we head into a commercial break.

TJP is tagged in, as is Metalik coming out of the commercial break. Metalik hits an arm-drag on TJP. Metalik hits a dropkick from off the second rope on TJP. Metalik hits a Metalik Driver on TJP. Daivari and Gallagher break up a pinfall attempt by Metalik. Dorado goes for a Cross-Body from off the top rope, Daivari and Gallagher catch him. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Double Stunner on Daivari and Gallagher. Kalisto hits a Moonsault onto Gallagher at ringside. TJP clotheslines Dorado. TJP rolls Dorado up for a two count. Dorado sends TJP into the corner. Daivari tags in. Metalik kicks Daivari in the face. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Daivari. Metalik pins Daivari for the win.

Winners: Gran Metalik, Kalisto & Lince Dorado

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn following Zayn's desertion.

A recap of John Cena defeating Finn Balor to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match on RAW is shown to close the show.