CM Punk Hints At Possible UFC Return, Major UFC Championship Match Off

- The UFC debut of former WWE superstar CM Punk was a rough one, as he suffered a first round submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203. That was in 2016 and we have yet to see the 39-year-old step back inside the Octagon since.

While many felt as if UFC 203 might be the only opportunity Punk received to compete in MMA at the top level, he made mention Saturday night after the promotion announced plans for UFC 225 to take place in Chicago as a possible return.

UFC 225 takes place June 9 from "Windy City," which is the home of Punk.

- A planned featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar for UFC 222 in March is now off after Holloway suffered an injury. The two were set to meet in Las Vegas on March 3.

Holloway, who defended his title this past December with a third round finish over former champion Jose Aldo, is riding a 12-fight win streak that dates back to a 2013 decision loss to lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

"I asked the docs if we could cut off my leg then ask the commission if I could fight handicapped," Holloway posted on Twitter after news of the fight cancellation was made. "They told me at the end of the day it is what it is. Had dozens of family from Hawaii coming up for this one. I know it sucks but hang in there. We're going to reschedule ASAP."

Edgar, who previously held the UFC lightweight title and has challenged for the featherweight belt, wished Holloway a speedy recovery and also made mention of appearing in Las Vegas in March at the event.

"Here we go again, definitely disappointed but fate wasn't having it," Edgar posted on Instagram. "I wish Max a speedy recovery but the show must go on."