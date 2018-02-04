WrestlingInc.com

Gail Kim Wrestles Her Retirement Match In The UK (Photos)

By Daniel Pena | February 04, 2018

After announcing her retirement from the ring last year, Gail Kim wrestled the final match of her career on Saturday in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England.

In the main event of Southside Wrestling's Raw Deal show, Kim beat Kasey Owens via inside cradle.

As seen in the photo and video below, Kim and Owens embraced in the ring after the match. Then as Kim headed to the backstage area, she received a "Thank you Gail" chant and embraced her peers before saying goodbye.

Kim then said on social media it was her dream to retire in the UK.

Kim's accolades include being the first-ever Knockouts Champion, holding the Knockouts Champion a record seven times, winning the WWE Women's Championship in her first televised WWE match, and being the first female to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

Kim began her wrestling career in December 2000 on the Canadian independent circuit before signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2002. In June 2003, she became the first female in WWE history to win a championship in her official debut match by capturing the WWE Women's Championship in a battle royal.

After being released by WWE in November 2004, Kim joined TNA Wrestling in September 2005. There, she joined the tag team America's Most Wanted as their valet. After the group broke up, Kim began performing as a singles wrestler and would become the inaugural Knockouts Champion in October 2007.

In late 2008, Kim left TNA for WWE and rejoined the main roster in March 2009. She remained with the company until September 2011, without winning any titles. She was not happy with her second stint in WWE due to her feeling that organization officials held her and other female wrestlers back.

Kim returned to TNA in October 2011 and captured the Knockouts Championship six more times. In October 2016, she was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. At Bound for Glory last October, in Kim's final match for the company, she won her record-seventh Knockouts Championship after pinning Sienna. The next night, she formally announced her retirement from professional wrestling and vacated the title in the process.

