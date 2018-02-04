In the main event of UFC Belem, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida got back on track with a split decision win over previously undefeated Eryk Anders. The win snaps a three-fight losing streak for Machida, who is ranked 13th in the middleweight division.

Machida used footwork and distance control to dictate the fight early on. He utilized low kicks to score points and he was able to evade Anders' big left hand. Anders scored with a big knee in the third round that opened up a huge cut on Machida's forehead. The fight looked to be tied 2-2 heading into the fifth round, and Machida turned up the volume in the final frame while Anders wasn't able to get much going. Anders was able to score a takedown in the final minute but Machida was able to quickly scramble to his feet. In the end, the judges scored in 48-47, 47-48, 49-46. After the fight, Machida called out former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, offering to face him in his retirement fight.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko completely dominated Priscila Cachoeira in her flyweight debut. Many believed the fight was stopped much later than necessary, with Dana White chastising referee Mario Yamasaki for how he officiated the fight. Shevchenko eventually locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the win.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Lyoto Machida def. Eryk Anders via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

- Valentina Shevchenko def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

- Michel Prazeres def. Desmond Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

- Timothy Johnson def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

- Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Thiago "Marreta" Santos def. Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) at 1:03 of Round 2

- Sergio Moraes def. Tim Means via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

- Alan Patrick def. Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

- Polyana Viana def. Maia Stevenson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:50 of Round 1

- Iuri Alcantara def. Joe Soto via TKO (punches) at 1:06 of Round 1

- Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Morales via TKO (punches) at 4:34 of Round 2