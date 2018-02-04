Sound Off Reactions On Who Ronda Rousey Should Face At WrestleMania 34

Yesterday we asked who you thought Ronda Rousey should face at WrestleMania 34 and the rumored mixed tag match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H won out. Plenty of ideas for Rousey's partner, which included: Braun Strowman, The Rock, Kurt Angle, and even "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Not far behind was Charlotte, with the right build this could be a heck of a feud. Other names mentioned: Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and the Four Horsewomen factions facing off.

TABLE-SAN:

"Rousey vs Asuka. I'm a firm believer in having the biggest possible match at WrestleMania. This is the only match with a big fight feel for Rousey."

Barry:

"Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen, end of story."

ImAwesome86:

"I think she is still a little too green to book in a singles match at 'Mania. I understand she has been training for a year, but that's a lot of pressure on Rousey. The mixed tag match is the clear and obvious choice, so I will go with that too, but I am definitely looking forward to a Charlotte vs. Ronda match down the road."

Kami Zayens:

"Say what you want, but only Stephanie has the experience to hype Ronda. She is maybe the best heel in the company, people will get completely behind Ronda during that feud. The match will suck, but I think that what counts most is a good storyline start."

Kuwanger:

"The WrestleMania sign."

