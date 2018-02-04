Candice LaRae Tags With Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins Faces Kofi Kingston In Madden, WWE Shop

- Above, the former three-time WWE Madden tournament champion, Seth Rollins (Bears), took on the current champ, Kofi Kingston (Patriots). Both Superstars did some taunting on social media, so Xavier Woods decided to put the game together to see who is the champion of champions. Kingston was able to win out fairly easily with a 17-3 victory.
- WWE Shop's latest sale is on select championship titles. There's no discount code need, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until February 4 at 11:59pm PT.
- At last night's NXT live event in Nashville, Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae took on Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in the main event. WWE posted some highlights from the event, which you can see below. LaRae and Gargano would go on to win the match and LaRae later commented on living her dream with her husband by her side.
Dear 6-yr-old me,— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) February 4, 2018
One day you're going to live your dream. AND to top it off... you'll live that dream along side the greatest man in the world. Stay tough and always believe. ??#WeAreNXT https://t.co/LcZ91x3Qt0