Reby Hardy On Owning 'Broken' Trademarks, Power Rankings, WWE Stars Point At WrestleMania Sign

- Above, WWE took a look at their latest top ten power rankings. Starting at number ten: Roman Reigns, Bobby Roode, Cesaro and Sheamus, Braun Strowman, The Usos, The Miz, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, and at number one, Brock Lesnar.

- WWE posted a gallery featuring WWE Stars pointing at the WrestleMania sign, a time honored tradition. Among the group are: John Cena, Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Sheamus, Undertaker, and Daniel Bryan.

- As we first exclusively reported last month, Matt Hardy now officially owns the trademarks for Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Broken Brilliance, and Vanguard1. In January, Hardy reached a deal with Anthem Sports to own the intellectual property to his broken universe. On Twitter, Reby Hardy commented on the trademarks being safe, saying she was "Glad that's over." Matt Hardy responded to her shortly after.

TMs I filed last year are officially safe. Glad that's over. I promised I'd always fight for you & I did. Always will. Congrats, #BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 3, 2018