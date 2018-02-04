Kota Ibushi Comments On Saving Kenny Omega, Wrestle Kingdom 12, New All Japan Streaming Service

- Above are highlights from both NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 and New Year Dash in January. The video shows clips from every match and most of the winners from each one. NJPW's next big show is New Beginning in Osaka on February 10 with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defending his title against SANADA.

- Kota Ibushi spoke to Tokyo Sports about his recent reunion with Kenny Omega, after saving his former tag team partner from an attack by Cody at New Beginning in late January. Ibushi said he helped Omega, because they are friends, and that he is not in the Bullet Club, or any faction for that matter. Ibushi also said he wants to team up with Omega, but is still a singles wrestler. You can see his full comments below as translated by Chris Charlton.

https://t.co/hms0Mi9c6x Ibushi speaks up about the Golden Lovers reunion. pic.twitter.com/PewzURgRdB — chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 2, 2018

- All Japan announced they will be starting a streaming service (All Japan Pro Wrestling TV) on March 3 at roughly $8-$9 a month and will feature live events from the promotion.