Natalya Thinks Ronda Rousey Is 'Going To Do Great' In WWE

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at last Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV in Philadelphia following the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, which closed the show and was won by Asuka. Rousey interrupted a post-match segment with Asuka, Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Rousey came out and tried to shake Asuka's hand but Asuka slapped her hand away. She also took a look at the titles before leaving the ring and shaking the hand of special guest commentator Stephanie McMahon. As the PPV went off the air, Rousey pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign. Rousey is expected to receive a high profile match at WWE's biggest show of the year, reportedly in a mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Along with Lana, Natalya made an appearance on Cheddar and was asked what she thought of Rousey joining up with the WWE.

"Ronda is a good friend of mine and somebody that I respect on a personal and professional level," Natalya said. "Last Sunday, we made history at the Royal Rumble, first ever Women's Royal Rumble match. We competed with women from the past, present, and the future of the WWE, and obviously Ronda made her debut. For me, it was exciting to welcome her to the WWE family, because she's a pioneer for women in sports and WWE is embracing this women's evolution and women empowerment."

"I feel like Ronda is going to do great with us," Natalya replied. "You know, everyday is different, time will tell, but I'm excited about her being there."

See Also Conor McGregor Comments On Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

WWE and ESPN have reported that the former UFC Champion has signed a full-time deal with WWE. In an interview with ESPN, Rousey said WWE is her life now as the company has priority when it comes to her time for the next few years.

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Cheddar with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.