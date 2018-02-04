WrestlingInc.com

Carmella Gets Questions About MITB Case, Nikki Bella Vs. Paige Vs. Naomi Full Match, WWE - IG Photos

By Joshua Gagnon | February 04, 2018

- Above, Divas Champion Nikki Bella defended her title against Naomi and Paige at Elimination Chamber in 2015. Nikki would hit the rack attack on Naomi to retain the title. After taking some time off from wrestling after WrestleMania 33, Nikki made an appearance at the Royal Rumble to be involved in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Making it to the final three, Nikki threw out Brie Bella and was eliminated by Asuka.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Triple H (with Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon), Mandy Rose (with Trish Stratus), Ember Moon (with Naomi), and Torrie Wilson (with Trish Stratus and Lita).

I think I found a new soulmate in @trinity_fatu !!! #martha #GlowMoon #Rumble for all

A post shared by Ember Moon (@wwe_embermoon) on

- On Twitter, Carmella filled in her fans about a chatty passenger that she had to sit next to during her flight. First, the man woke her for no reason and then proceeded to ask a number of questions about her MITB Case ("Do you work for a bank?) that was under her seat.

