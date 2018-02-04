Bruce Prichard On Goldust Wanting To Get Breast Implants, Goldberg Hating WWE Backstage Segment

Goldust was once one of the most controversial characters in WWE because of his willingness to push sexual boundaries. On a recent episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed an idea Goldust had that was just not going to be allowed.

Goldust's appearance and mannerisms have always been eccentric and he was able to generate a ton of heat to become one of WWE's biggest heels. Eventually, the company didn't have many plans for him in terms of storyline, so he wanted to try something drastic.

"I think we were in Madison Square Garden and there had been some guy that had gotten breast implants and there was a lot to do about it. Everything was fizzling," Prichard said. "There was no real direction with Goldust at the time. In my head it happened at Madison Square Garden where Dustin had worked himself up for this pitch."

Prichard said Goldust was serious about the idea and even planned on pitching it to Vince McMahon. But everyone backstage knew that McMahon would never allow him to go through with it. After pushing the envelope so many times, they believed getting breast implants would've been going too far, so McMahon convinced him not to do it.

"He had pitched it to everybody around Vince McMahon except Vince McMahon so Vince knew what Goldust was going to pitch him and he had already heard it. He had heard it from me; he had heard it from Vince Russo; he had heard it from Jim Ross. There was no way in hell that Vince McMahon was going to allow him to do this," Prichard said. "He didn't want him to do it. We had jumped the shark so many times on this gimmick that this was something that wasn't going to happen. Dustin Rhodes felt that this is the only thing that can revive his career. He really wanted to get the breast implants. Get Double D's and stuff, but thank God Vince McMahon talked him out of it."

Prichard also discussed Goldust's lone interaction with Goldberg in the WWE. Goldust approached Goldberg backstage during Monday Night Raw for a "family reunion." Prichard said Goldberg hated the segment because he had to put a wig on, and to this day he wouldn't let them live it down.

"Goldberg absolutely hated it. He hated it. He hated Brian Gewirtz for actually suggesting it. He felt that it killed his gimmick and killed everything about him," Prichard said. "He never let us forget it either; he would bring it up often about putting a wig on his head, but it was an attempt to make Bill Goldberg entertaining."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.