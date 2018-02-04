WWE Legend On Why He Stopped Watching Impact Wresting, Vince McMahon Buying Impact, XFL Revival

WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham was a recent guest on The Hannibal TV to discuss a variety of topics. Windham was asked if he follows the Impact Wrestling brand. He stated that he "did [follow] some, but then it just got so erratic that it was hard to follow. So I just quit watching it." He also believes that Vince McMahon will eventually purchase Impact Wrestling for their tape library, and it will most likely happen "in the next year or two."

Regarding McMahon relaunching the XFL in 2020, Windham said that it is "his money," and "he's the boss." However, he added, "I'm sure it has to do with the way the players have been not standing for the anthem and stuff like that. Which, he would make sure that kind of stuff didn't happen. But, I don't see it being successful."

Windham also feels that the XFL will not be any more successful in the Arena Football League, and he does not see it "being a money maker" for McMahon.

After having a very successful career competing for CWF, NWA and WCW, Windham returned to the WWE after an over 10-year hiatus. Windham competed for WWE in the mid-1980s, teaming with Mike Rotunda as the U.S. Express and becoming two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. He then made his WWE comeback in 1996 as The Stalker, and eventually teamed up with Justin "Hawk" Bradshaw as The New Blackjacks, but his overall stint was not very successful. As a member of the Four Horsemen, Windham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

If any portion of these quotes is used, be sure to H/T Tha Hannibal TV via WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: The Hannibal TV