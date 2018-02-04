Super Bowl LII Viewing Party: Your Ongoing Feedback, Wrestling Themed Super Bowl Commercials, Videos

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's viewing party for Super Bowl LII! Chime in on today's big game in the Comments section below.

Wrestling will once again be somewhat represented tonight, as a teaser for The Rock's upcoming movie Skyscraper will air during the game, with the full trailer airing later in the night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In an interesting bit of trivia, the trailer for The Rock's movie, GI Joe 2, aired during BOTH the 2011 and 2012 Super Bowls, which may be the only time a trailer for the same movie aired on consecutive years. GI Joe 2 was scheduled to release in 2011, but was pushed to 2012.

WWE aired their only Super Bowl commercial in company history in 1999. In case you missed it, you can watch a behind the scenes feature on the making of the commercial in the video above. It contains some great footage of The Rock, Mick Foley, Chyna and Kane working on the commercial.

The Rock also appeared in a big budget "Got Milk?" commercial in 2013, as seen below:

The following year, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter made brief appearances in a Radio Shack 80s throwback spot, which you can watch below:

WrestleMania 2 also featured a battle royal with players from the 1986 Super Bowl Champions, the Chicago Bears, which included Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic, Russ Francis, Ernie Holmes, Harvey Martin and William "The Refrigerator" Perry, who was a huge star at that time. Footage from that match is below: