Impact Executives On Jeremy Borash Leaving For WWE, If Commentary Plans Have Changed, Austin Aries

Impact Wrestling executives Don Callis and Scott D'Amore were interviewed by Tom Feaheny about the changes made to the company during 2018 so far. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

D'Amore on Austin Aries being champion:

"He has a long and storied history with this company and having him come back is great, he is a world class talent the fan base is excited. It is almost a home coming for him."

Callis on Jeremy Borash leaving for WWE and commentary plans for the company:

"I think Jeremy has been a great employee for Impact Wrestling. A lot of his contribution has not been in front of the camera. There is a plan for the commentary team in place and it really hasn't changed."

D'Amore on the Twitch deal:

"We will put on an event each month from different venues, different places that will be a Twitch exclusive. For now I see it as three PPVs this year, but it could grow going forward."

Callis on the opening month with the company:

"It has been a lot of fun, we have some amazing talent we are working with and we have a lot of plans and changes that will take place as time moves on."

The duo also talked about the talent that excites them the most, there thoughts on taping several weeks and months in advance and the biggest changes they've noticed since coming back.