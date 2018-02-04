Jason Jordan Injury Note, Rusev On Having To Work On Rusev Day, Latest CSR Video, WWE - Kentucky

- Above is the latest edition of CSR, exclusively on Wrestling Inc. The episode features reaction to Ronda Rousey's debut at the Royal Rumble last Sunday from Josh Isenberg, who was there live. Also discussed is Rousey's WrestleMania match, the future of the Women's Rumble match as well as the introduction of Katie Arquette. They also talked about who should induct the Dudley Boyz into the Hall of Fame, Jeremy Borash to WWE and who's more over: Rusev Day or Braun Strowman?

- Jason Jordan was kept off of this weekend's RAW live events. As noted, Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jordan has been dealing with a a neck injury. It was noted that Jordan has been having issues with his grip which "is usually very serious."

- WWE will be returning to Kentucky with a SmackDown live event at the Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, April 1st. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16th at 10am and start at $15. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Center Box Office or over the phone by calling 800-745-3000.

- Rusev was asked to bless a child, who happened to be born on Rusev Day. He also replied to a user who noted that his boss makes him work on Rusev Day, and noted that his does too, as seen below:

@RusevBUL Will you bless my second child? She was born on #RusevDay pic.twitter.com/8hAKZiefQp — Kayfabe Kenny (@KayfabeKenny) February 3, 2018

I Rusev from #RusevDay hereby Bless this child with brains and beauty! https://t.co/VlbqG2OS7y — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 3, 2018

@RusevBUL my boss made me work on #RusevDay..please have a talk with him — Joe Latak (@voodoochild427) February 3, 2018