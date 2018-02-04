WrestlingInc.com

John Cena, Samoa Joe, And Other WWE Stars Ready For Super Bowl, Mojo Rawley Dances, Braun Strowman

By Joshua Gagnon | February 04, 2018

- Above is the most recent Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up video featuring Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman vs. Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn. Braun did a whole lot of yelling during the match, at one point hollering to Bliss, "Show'em the little monster that you are!" Strowman and Bliss would win the match and move to the next round. Next week's match is Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

- WWE ran an article on Mojo Rawley partying it up before tonight's Super Bowl where his good buddy Rob Gronkowski will go for his third ring. Below you can see Mojo hanging with Gronk and dancing in a video with Flo Rida.

- Speaking of the Super Bowl, a number of WWE Superstars are representing their respective teams today. Nikki Bella, Samoa Joe, and Drew Gulak for the Philadelphia Eagles while Stephanie McMahon and Kofi Kingston are cheering on the New England Patriots. John Cena did retweet a Tom Brady video, but he didn't really pick either team in his tweet.

I bleed green, forever and always. Today is for you Pop Pop. ?? #flyeaglesfly

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

We Wants it. We NEEDS it! We gotta have it! Le''s go! #patriots #pats #onemore

A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on

#GoPatsGo! #NotDone @patriots #SuperBowl

A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on

