Backstage News On A Major Change To 'NXT Takeover: New Orleans' Main Event (Contains Spoilers)

Andrade "Cien" Almas will defend the NXT Championship against Aleister Black at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday, April 7th at the Smoothie King Center.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the main event was originally scheduled to be Almas defending his title against Lars Sullivan. Sullivan wasn't at last week's NXT television tapings and hasn't wrestled at recent live events. Meltzer noted that the word is that Sullivan has also not been at the Performance Center. He's not sure what happened with Sullivan, but he was replaced by Aleister for the Takeover main event.

Sullivan last wrestled at the NXT television tapings last month on January 4th. He has been pretty quiet on Twitter lately, although he did post this tweet today: