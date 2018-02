WWE NXT Live Event Results From Nashville (4/3): Johnny Gargano In Main Event, Candice LeRae Debuts

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Thomas Milliken for sending in these results from last night's NXT live event in Nashville:

* No Way Jose defeated Cesar Bononi

* Aleister Black defeated Velveteen Dream

* NXT Champion Ember Moon (c) defeated Bianca Belair

* Sanity defeated The Undisputed Era in a 6-man tag team match

* Roderick Strong defeated Kassius Ohno

* Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae defeated Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega with stereo Gargano Escapes, causing both Almas and Vega to tap