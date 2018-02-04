Booker T Blames Corey Graves For Losing WWE RAW Commentary Job And Challenges Him To A Fight

Last week, a change was made to the Raw announce team with Jonathan Coachman coming in and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T being moved out. WWE said Booker T would remain with the company to work Kickoff panels, as well as making occasional Raw appearances and serving as a WWE Ambassador. On his podcast, Heated Conversations, Booker T spoke about why he was moved off the team and blamed Corey Graves and the jabs that have been thrown by both announcers.

"If I got Corey Graves into a fisticuffs, I would beat him down like he stole something," Booker T said. "I would be whoopin' his ass all day long. My thing is this, I'm a nice guy, until you get on my bad side. Corey Graves, I wouldn't necessarily say he's on my bad side right now, but he's the reason that I'm not on Monday Night Raw right now. Lot of people in the company thought I was going to jump on him. I was gonna do something bad to him. I was gonna drag him. I was gonna take him out to the woodshed. I was gonna beat that man so bad that he was going to say 'Please, please, just don't beat me anymore.' That's how hot I was getting, that's how close I was getting."

According to Booker, WWE wanted him to cool off and did that by moving him back to the Kickoff panels and away from Graves.

"So, they said 'Hey, Book, step back a second, alright? We're gonna regroup, press the rewind button. We're gonna send you back to the Kickoff show, SmackDown and Monday Night Raw PPVs and cool ya down for a second. Because we don't want you to do anything to Corey Graves.'"

Booker T continued that if he catches Graves out and about, he's going to "do something" to the Raw Announcer.

"If I catch Corey Graves on the street, I'm gonna do something to him," Booker T said. "I ain't gonna do it at the office or the airport, but if I catch Corey Graves on the street, you see that little bouffant hairdo he got? I'm gonna rearrange it for him."

Wrapping up, Booker said he didn't like his money being messed with and outright challenged Graves to a fight.

"Everybody knows my reputation, I get mean, if you mess with my 'green,'" Booker responded. "And right now, my 'green' is being messed with. Is WrestleMania coming up, right? There's room for one more match at WrestleMania. Right now on my show, I'm calling Corey Graves out to a fight. Not a match. Not a pre-show pose down or anything like that. I'm calling Corey Graves out to a fight. I'm talking man-to-man. Mano-a-mano. You and I."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Heated Conversations with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations