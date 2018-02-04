Shayna Baszler Talks Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, Ricochet On NXT Debut, Fans On Walking With Elias

- Above, Shayna Baszler spoke about her friend Ronda Rousey joining the WWE and Rousey's Royal Rumble debut.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else, she kept that from all of us," Baszler said. "Because, in her own words, she wanted us to feel the genuine excitement that the rest of the world felt. We worked hard to get where we're at - all of us - so to see her genuinely happy and finally getting to soak in that reward is great. I've known Ronda for awhile and everything she decides to do she dives head-first one-hundred percent into. So, I have no doubt she'll be just as dominant in WWE as she's been at everything else."

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "How far would you walk with Elias?" As of this writing, the results are: To the end of the WWE Universe and back (42 percent), 500 miles (26 percent), I'm not walking with Elias (23 percent), and Only for a little bit (9 percent).

- As noted, Ricochet made his debut on latest NXT tapings earlier this week and was referred to by that same name during the taping. After his appearance, Ricochet said on Twitter said he was still on a high from his match and thanked everyone who helped get him to that spot. In the replies, a fan tweeted a photo of Ricochet at the tapings.

Still on a high from last night. Just wanted to say thank you to all the fans and really everyone who made it possible!



Because of you a 15 year old kid is living his dream. #NXT #IMakeThisLookGood — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) February 3, 2018