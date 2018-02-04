WrestlingInc.com

Shayna Baszler Talks Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, Ricochet On NXT Debut, Fans On Walking With Elias

By Joshua Gagnon | February 04, 2018

- Above, Shayna Baszler spoke about her friend Ronda Rousey joining the WWE and Rousey's Royal Rumble debut.

"I was just as surprised as everyone else, she kept that from all of us," Baszler said. "Because, in her own words, she wanted us to feel the genuine excitement that the rest of the world felt. We worked hard to get where we're at - all of us - so to see her genuinely happy and finally getting to soak in that reward is great. I've known Ronda for awhile and everything she decides to do she dives head-first one-hundred percent into. So, I have no doubt she'll be just as dominant in WWE as she's been at everything else."

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "How far would you walk with Elias?" As of this writing, the results are: To the end of the WWE Universe and back (42 percent), 500 miles (26 percent), I'm not walking with Elias (23 percent), and Only for a little bit (9 percent).

Ronda Rousey On WWE Being Her Life Now, Her UFC Losses, Relationship With UFC President Dana White
Ronda Rousey On WWE Being Her Life Now, Her UFC Losses, Relationship With UFC President Dana White

- As noted, Ricochet made his debut on latest NXT tapings earlier this week and was referred to by that same name during the taping. After his appearance, Ricochet said on Twitter said he was still on a high from his match and thanked everyone who helped get him to that spot. In the replies, a fan tweeted a photo of Ricochet at the tapings.

