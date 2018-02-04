The Rock's 'Skyscraper' Trailer Is Revealed, Goldust Sends Message To Mandy Rose, Mustafa Ali Promo

- Above is the teaser trailer for The Rock's latest film, Skyscraper. It was just shown for the first time during tonight's Super Bowl and is set to be released on July 13. As noted, Rock will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the Super Bowl ends and will release the full trailer for the movie.

- In the video below, Goldust sent a message to his Mixed Match Challenge partner, Mandy Rose, about their upcoming match on Tuesday against Jimmy Uso and Naomi. He also dedicated his match against Curt Hawkins to her, which he went on to win.

- The 16-man Cruiserweight Championship Tournament is already underway with the finals to take place at WrestleMania 34 to crown a new champion. The title was vacated after WWE release Enzo Amore following rape allegations. TJP and Cedric Alexander are already in the second round after winning their matches on last week's 205 Live. Next week, Lince Dorado will face Kalisto and Roderick Strong will take on Hideo Itami. Mustafa Ali is also expected to be in the tournament and is looking to "fix things" by winning the title and showing people that being different shouldn't matter.