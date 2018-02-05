Laila Ali Squashes Beef With Ronda Rousey, Comments On Rousey Going To WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with former boxer Laila Ali and asked for her thoughts on Ronda Rousey recently signing with WWE. Rousey made her debut with WWE at this year's Royal Rumble where she interrupted a post-Rumble segment between Asuka, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, and Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

In 2015, Ali and Rousey went back and forth when Laila initially said "No woman can beat me, period" when asked if Rousey could take her. Ronda disagreed, saying with time to train if she could go from Judo to MMA, why not MMA to boxing?

In the video above, Laila sounded like she had moved on from any kind of beef they may have once had, wishing Rousey good luck in WWE.

"I think it's cool," Ali responded. "I mean, she retired [from MMA], right? She might as well move on and make it happen. I wish her all the best."

She was then asked if Ronda was a good fit in WWE and Ali thought she would be.

"She can wrestle, right? I wish her all the best."

Rousey is currently signed to work full-time with WWE and in an interview with ESPN, she said "WWE is my life now."

