Emma's First Post-WWE Match (Video), NJPW Stable Dominating, ROH Website Getting A Makeover

- Over the weekend, Emma had her first match since being released from WWE back in October. Her opponent was former Impact Knockout, Angelina Love. Emma was billed by her real name, Tenille Dashwood. She would go on to win the match and you can hear her new theme music at the 14:15 mark. Reportedly, her WWE release came from having heat with some WWE officials and during Vince McMahon's routine budget meeting, but the door was said to open for a return down the road.

- Ring of Honor announced they are in the process of launching a new website, no word yet on an official date. This comes on the heels of ROH announcing their new streaming service, Honor Club, which fans will be able to stream not only PPVs, but ROH's live events too. If fans sign-up at the monthly rate ($9.99), they will get live PPVs 50% off, but if they sign up for the year under their VIP Membership ($119.99), all PPVs will be free. Also included is access to ROH's library, along with discounts on tickets and in the ROH Pro Shop.

- Will Ospreay posted a group photo of CHAOS' current title holders, showing the dominance the stable has in NJPW at the moment. In the photo: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, IWGP US Champion Jay White, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Champions Roppongi 3k, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.