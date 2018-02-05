WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Omaha (2/4): Elias In Main Event, Curt Hawkins Loses Twice, Seth Rollins

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

Thanks to Aaron Phillips for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Omaha, Nebraska:

* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas

* Cedric Alexander defeated Jack Gallagher

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

* The Revival defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Asuka and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar in a Handicap match

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save Up To 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top