WWE Live Event Results From Omaha (2/4): Elias In Main Event, Curt Hawkins Loses Twice, Seth Rollins

Thanks to Aaron Phillips for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Omaha, Nebraska:
* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas
* Cedric Alexander defeated Jack Gallagher
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins
* The Revival defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* Asuka and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar in a Handicap match