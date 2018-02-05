WWE NXT Live Event Results From Knoxville (2/4): Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano Team Up, Big Six-Man

Thanks to Philly Redd for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Knoxville, Tennessee:
* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi
* Roderick Strong defeated Kassius Ohno
* Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai
* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream
* SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Bianca Belair
* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas