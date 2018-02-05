WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Knoxville (2/4): Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano Team Up, Big Six-Man

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

Thanks to Philly Redd for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Knoxville, Tennessee:

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

* Roderick Strong defeated Kassius Ohno

* Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai

* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

* SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Bianca Belair

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas

