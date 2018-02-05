Roderick Strong's WWE 205 Live Journey, Fans On Ronda Rousey's First WWE Fight, Strange Pinfalls

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with the strangest Superstar pinfalls.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Ronda Rousey fight first in WWE. As of this writing, 36% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while 26% voted for Asuka, 9% for other, 7% for Nia Jax, 6% for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, 5% for Sasha Banks, 4% for Nikki Bella, 3% for Becky Lynch, 2% for Bayley and 2% for WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.

See Also Natalya Talks Ronda Rousey Needing To Prove Herself In WWE

- Roderick Strong will be documenting the next few days on his Instagram account as he prepares to make his WWE 205 Live debut on Tuesday night. As noted, Strong will be facing Hideo Itami in the 16-man WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament that will see a new champion crowned at WrestleMania 34. Strong tweeted: