UFC Star Hopes Ronda Rousey Doesn't Ruin Potential WWE Careers For Other MMA Fighters

Similar to Ronda Rousey, there are other UFC stars who are interested in making a transition from the Octagon to the squared circle. One of these names is current UFC star Colby Covington. Currently, Covington has a UFC record of 8-1, losing by submission at UFC 194 to Warlley Alves. He is on a five-fight winning streak, and has an overall MMA record of 13-1. He is also ranked No. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Covington was recently interviewed by Jason Kindschy of BJ Penn Radio and was asked about Rousey's transition to WWE.

"I think it was a great move for [Ronda Rousey]. She wasn't gonna win any more fights, so she's gotta do something that she can win in, so maybe pro wrestling's that," said Covington. "I think she's done well for herself and she's gonna make some good money over there. The thing is, I hope she don't f**k it up for the MMA fighters, because I'm the people following in those footsteps. I'ma be over there in WWE, taking the world title soon. I hope she doesn't act all shy and do all that weird stuff, you know? She needs to be who she is and who she used to be in the UFC when she was the champ."

To help her in reducing her chances of being unsuccessful, Covington referred Rousey to Dan Lambert of American Top Team.

"Hopefully she keeps that same persona and don't f**k it up for all the MMA fighters," said Covington. He added, "I think she needs a guy like, you know, even a guy like Dan Lambert. That guy is one of the best most intelligent managers in the game, I mean, he'll s**t on Paul Heyman. If they had a little face off, man, Dan Lambert would take the cake, I guarantee it. You know, when we went to Impact, he was going off with Jim Cornette. They were going back and forth. Cornette knew what was up, he knew that Dan Lambert was one of the best heel managers to ever grace the sport of MMA or pro wrestling, so, she'd do well if she'd hire a guy like Dan Lambert."

Covington joined Bobby Lashley and other members of Lambert's American Top Team group for several weeks on Impact Wrestling, as they feuded with names such as Jeff Jarrett, James Storm, and Moose. Lambert was instrumental in storyline forcing Storm out of Impact, and ATT joined Lashley and King Mo as they defeated Moose and Stephan Bonnar at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Source: MMA Mania