WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Announces New Reality Competition Series (Videos), XFL Taunts The NFL On Super Bowl Sunday

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

As seen above, The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the Super Bowl and announced his new "Titan Games" reality competition series that will air on NBC.

The new series is being produced by A. Smith & Company, the group behind American Ninja Warrior, and Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company. Rock will executive produce the show and will also appear as host. The first season will feature 10 episodes.

Below are comments on the show from Rock and a promo:

What We Know About The XFL: Number Of Teams, Vince McMahon's WWE Role, Rosters, More
See Also
What We Know About The XFL: Number Of Teams, Vince McMahon's WWE Role, Rosters, More

- Speaking of the NFL's Super Bowl 52 last night, Vince McMahon's XFL took to Twitter and trolled the league on their biggest night of the season. The XFL is set to re-launch in 2020. You can see their tweets from last night below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save Up To 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top