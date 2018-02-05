Triple H Sending Custom WWE Title To Super Bowl Winners (Photo), More On Tonight's RAW, Total Divas

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.
- Season 6 of Total Divas will premiere on the WWE Network live stream this Thursday. It's believed that all of season 6 will be available for viewing soon. The 7th season just wrapped on the E! network last week.
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles for their big Super Bowl 52 win:
To quote @ZERTZ_86, you're "the World Champions" .... so you need a World Title! Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jFmgg8aJNy— Triple H (@TripleH) February 5, 2018
damien demento contributed to this article.