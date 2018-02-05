Cody Rhodes On If Vince McMahon Holds Talent Back, Sami Callihan Vs. Darby Allin MLW Preview, More

- Above is a preview of the Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin grudge match that will take place at this Thursday's MLW: Road to the World Championship event in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub. The show will also feature Austin Aries' MLW debut against ACH, a lucha libre showcase match with CRASH Junior Heavyweight Champion Destino Negro (formally Black Boy) vs. MEGA Danger and the opening round of the MLW World Championship tournament with Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb, MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Brody King and Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com with prices ranging from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available.

- Amber Nova won the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles and the USCW Women's Championship this past weekend. Friday at the Team Vision Dojo, Amber Nova teamed with Axx Clover to defeat Jerrelle Clark and Chasyn Rance to win the tag team titles. Nova and Clover will be making their first title defense on Friday, March 2 in Orlando, tickets are available here.

- Cody Rhodes held a mini-Q&A on Twitter over the weekend. During the session, a fan asked Cody if Vince McMahon "unfairly holds back talent that comes up from NXT?"

"He doesn't hold anybody back," Rhodes replied. "A lot of times it's hard for fans to accept that some of their favorites have a ways to go or that they become lazy after they get that first LE check. Stardust for example didn't go beyond tag gold cuz' I wasn't improving & I also got outta' shape."