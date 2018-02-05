Two Big Matches Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

Above video of Mike Rome announcing two big matches for tonight's WWE RAW - Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Elias to determine who will enter last in the Elimination Chamber match plus a rematch with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (Winner will enter last in the Elimination Chamber match)

* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro

