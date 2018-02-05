WrestlingInc.com

Two Big Matches Added To Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | February 05, 2018

Above video of Mike Rome announcing two big matches for tonight's WWE RAW - Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Elias to determine who will enter last in the Elimination Chamber match plus a rematch with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)

* John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (Winner will enter last in the Elimination Chamber match)

* Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro

Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save Up To 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top